The price tag is going up for the Gilchrist Park pickleball “acoustifence” project in Punta Gorda.
The total cost of construction of the fence and the noise abatement has been estimated at around $35,000.
Now, due to a measurement error, an additional $1,700 will have to be spent for more material.
The Fence“The original measurements were incorrect,” said the city’s Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. “A small area still needs the material. It is an additional cost of approximately $1,500 to cover the additional area.”
Reichert said the additional material is planned for installment later this week.
In February, the City Council approved the purchase and development of two, 10-foot-tall sound barrier walls along the southwest sides of the eight courts to be funded through the city’s 1% sales tax.
So far, homeowners in the vicinity of the courts on West Retta Esplanade aren’t too impressed with the fence.
“They’ve replaced noise pollution for visual pollution and you can still hear the pickleballers (playing), you still hear them. It sounds like no difference,” said Christy Federici, who lives across the street from the courts.
The FixFederici believes the only way to fix this problem is to remove the courts altogether.
“Take it out of Gilchrist park,” Federici said. “Let the park be the little small quaint park in the historic town here and let them go find a new place or use the pickleball complex (PicklePlex). They made that group up to study this. They can take it someplace else and play it.”
The CommitteeIn March, the City Council appointed a pickleball committee to research game-play at the park as well as other areas in the city limits to move the game.
Part of the committees fact-finding includes conducting a sound study at the park.
General Health and Safety Services will begin conducting the study today, costing the city $850.
“The sound study will last as long as it takes to get all the readings previously recorded without the (noise abatement) material in place,” Reichert said.
The CourtsOn Monday, the city closed four of the eight pickleball courts at Gilchrist Park.
Back in January, the City Council decided they would close those courts when PicklePlex of Punta Gorda at Florida SouthWestern state opened, which happened Monday.
“The four courts will remain closed, with the exception of a brief period of time for the sound study,” Reichert said. “The closing of the courts was directly related to PicklePlex opening.”
The FactsReichert said the final facts of the study and the committee’s other research will be presented at the July 3 City Council meeting.
