MURDOCK — Making developers pay more to handle traffic on Burnt Store Road is one of many proposed updates to the Charlotte County’s comprehensive plan.
The county must submit its updated 2010 comprehensive plan to the state by April 1 so presentations on the draft amendments begin Monday.
The Planning and Zoning and Advisory Board meets 1:30 p.m. Monday at 18500 Murdock Circle. Commissioners make the final decision.
Also on the agenda are requests for approval for the newest large residential projects in Babcock Ranch as well as commercial and residential projects in Englewood’s planned Harbor Village.
Babcock, which has been gaining residents since 2018, is now planning to build on 218 acres along the county’s southern border with Lee County.
It also wants to build an access road on 51 acres. Babcock Ranch includes land in Lee County.
Harbor Village developers are seeking approval of road and lot layouts for 67 acres of commercial space and 315 acres with 283 residential lots east of Gasparilla Road at the intersection with State Road 776 or McCall Road.
The county’s comprehensive plan was adopted in 2010. The state requires local governments to start updating the plan every 10 years.
Charlotte County’s comprehensive and code documents are hundreds of pages and are available to the public through the online meeting agenda at https://bit.ly/3rHed9l.
A 24-page summary highlights the changes, some of which are simply to update names and situations that have changed in the past 10 years.
Others articulate new policies.
Under the category of “Development Timing Standards,” the added policy states: “Any permit approval for a density greater than one unit per acre shall undertake a proportionate share analysis that will evaluate the proposed development’s impact on Burnt Store Road ... The proportionate share can be paid either in a lump sum or divided and assessed on a per-unit basis.”
In the section on Babcock Ranch — a city-sized community starting in eastern Charlotte County — there is one verb change. The change is from “This would” to “This may include the provision of affordable/workforce housing.”
A section on adapting to climate change remains.
A recommendation to change the county’s building code to require sea level rise adaptions is replaced by wording requiring developments to simply meet state and federal emergency management codes that minimize the impact of coastal erosion.
The earlier language from 12 years ago refers to a projected half meter sea level rise by 2050. That is replaced by a more distant future projection of 6.2 feet by 2100.
In the transportation section, a specific but outdated recommendation to reduce crashes by 5% by 2015 is removed.
What remains is: “The county shall continue to monitor crashes every year to identify the high crash locations on state and county roads and shall plan to work towards reducing the crashes.”
