About 100 people attended the festival of light in celebration of Chanukah at Fishermen’s Village on Saturday.
There are eight lights atop the Menorah with one in the center from which the other lights are lit. This a tradition which dates back many years at a time when there was only enough oil to last one day.
But, as it turned out, the oil lasted eight days. Sunday, the last candle was lit to complete the celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.