PUNTA GORDA — Following longtime tradition, Station 16's chaplain led the blessing of Fire Engine 16, at Station 16 on Palm Shore Boulevard.

The crew took part in the engine's "push-in ceremony," which dates back to the late 1800s when horses pulled fire engines, said Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn.
 
When a new machine arrived at a station in decades gone by, the firefighters would push the engine into the station to hitch the horses and ready it for the next emergency.
 
According to firerescue.com, after crews returned from a call on horse-drawn equipment, the animals were unable to back into the station, hence requiring members to detach the horses. The crew would then push the equipment into the bay.
 
But although horses were no longer used with the advent of motorized vehicles, the "push-in ceremony" remained and continues in many parts of the world.
 
Recently, Chaplain Ed Eastman led the blessing and joined fellow firemedics and fire EMTs who participated in the "push-in" ceremony.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments