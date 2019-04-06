The charge against one corrections officer accused of battery on an inmate at the Charlotte County Jail has been dropped, according to court records.
Corrections Officer Russell Rodgers, 37, was accused of leading the inmate down a hallway with no cameras, where another corrections officer, Christopher McClain, 28, punched the inmate in the face. Rodgers was charged as a principal to the act.
A document filed earlier this week indicates the State Attorney’s Office will not be filing the battery charge on Rodgers due to “insufficient evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt.”
The form is signed by Anthony Kunasek, a prosecutor who also reviewed and declined to prosecute the case against former Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office detective James White. White was accused of trafficking illegal substance GBL in a lengthy investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Kunasek did file a first-degree misdemeanor battery charge against McClain, stating he “did unlawfully commit a battery upon (the inmate) by actually and intentionally touching or striking said person, against said person’s will or by intentionally causing bodily harm to said person.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, the inmate was escorted to intake around 3:45 a.m. on March 7 to sign paperwork for a public defender. He told law enforcement the two corrections deputies got irritated with him for walking too far in front of them, and he began talking back to them because he was irritated with their “antsy” tone.
The deputies decided to cancel the escort and return him to his cell, but as the they were going through H-Pod, they reportedly led him around the corner into a hallway with no cameras, where they told him to stand against the wall. As soon as he turned toward the wall, McClain allegedly punched him in the face two times, causing his tooth to break through the skin of his bottom lip and bleed.
During the altercation, Rodgers was allegedly standing behind them, encouraging McClain to continue and enticing the inmate to fight back, the inmate told detectives, but he refused, standing still and quiet. The inmate reported the incident in the morning and had medical staff examine the swelling and laceration, which was large enough for water to pass through, according to the affidavit.
Rodgers told law enforcement he recalled the escort and initially said there was no altercation. After being confronted with video evidence of bringing the inmate around the corner into the hallway with no cameras, Rodgers said they only brought him around the corner “to provide counseling due to him being irritated” and maintained nothing physical occurred.
McClain, however, confessed to “pushing” his hand against the inmate’s face “very hard” because the inmate was trying to fight him and “got in his face,” according to the affidavit. He reportedly said he took his actions too far and never should have put his hands on the inmate.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Skip Conroy said the internal affairs investigation regarding the incident should be complete soon but he had no specific timeline to provide. Until then, the deputies remain on unpaid administrative leave. He had no comment on the State Attorney’s Office dropping the charge against Rodgers.
