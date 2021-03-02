Prosecutors declined to press charges against the man who was arrested in January after he reportedly stabbed someone in the School House Square shopping plaza in Port Charlotte.
The victim was found sitting outside of a laundromat Jan. 17 with a 3-inch-long gash in his side, “with his innards visibly hanging out of his wound,” according to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The victim was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert patient.
Joshua Roy Robinson, 30, was arrested by CCSO on a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
But on Friday, the State Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute Robinson, according to court records.
The decision not to file the charge was based on multiple factors, including reviewing evidence showing the reported victim was the initial aggressor and in possession of a knife at the time of the incident, according to the State Attorney's Office.
When Robinson was arrested in January, he was out on bond from a previous drug arrest, and his bond was revoked.
Bond from his previous arrest has not yet been reinstated, and Robinson remains at the Charlotte County Jail. In order to get bond reinstated, a motion must be filed in front of the judge.
