An Englewood man who was accused of child molestation is now out of jail — no charges were ultimately filed.
Nicholas Anthony Cowan, 34, was arrested Aug. 14 after a juvenile victim told detectives that Cowan touched her inappropriately multiple times when she was between the ages of 8 to 14, an arrest report says.
But last week, the State Attorney’s Office abandoned the charges.
“Mr. Cowan is innocent of all of the accusations. He just hopes to get back to his normal life,” said Scott Weinberg, Cowan’s attorney. “It’s important not to judge a case just by the arrest. The system worked here, and an innocent man is now free.”
The alleged victim “got into a fight” regarding Cowan, and then told an adult “he’s not who you think he is,” an arrest report states.
The child then reported that Cowan had touched her inappropriately multiple times over the span of six years.
“Sometimes the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will jump the gun,” Weinberg said. “The accusation alone is enough to get someone arrested, whether or not there’s any evidence to follow it up.”
The State Attorney’s Office said there was not enough evidence under Florida law to file a charge.
“As far as the Sheriff’s Office is concerned, there was a lengthy and comprehensive investigation conducted,” said Skip Conroy, CCSO spokesperson. “Investigators found there was probable cause to effect an arrest.”
