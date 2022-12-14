PUNTA GORDA - Cassandra Smith is now facing five charges in connection to the crash last month that led to a deputy's death.
Smith, 30, was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol in November for allegedly driving under the influence.
She faces one count each of vehicular homicide, DUI involving the death of another person, and refusal to submit to breath testing, and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another.
The official filing of the new charges was done on Monday, according to court records.
Authorities allege that Smith swerved through three lanes of traffic on Interstate 75 and hit the parked patrol car of Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Christopher Taylor on the side of the road.
Taylor was speaking with the driver of another car during a traffic stop, and both were struck by the patrol car after Smith allegedly hit it. He was given medical aid by both civilians and his fellow deputies, then transported to ShorePoint Punta Gorda, where he was pronounced deceased. He had just turned 23 years old.
The driver of the stopped vehicle, whose name was not released, received minor injuries in the crash. A passenger in the stopped vehicle did not report any injuries at the scene.
Smith, a Massachusetts resident, is being held at Charlotte County Jail and is due to return to court on Jan. 3, 2023. A bond hearing is currently scheduled for Jan. 6.
Prosecutors previously filed a motion to have Judge Scott Cupp deny Smith any bail bond, citing a previous conviction for DUI and a prior refusal to submit to breath testing.
Her defense attorney subsequently filed a motion, asking Cupp to set a "reasonable" bond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.