Deputies at jails in Charlotte and Sarasota counties will soon be able to serve warrants and arrest individuals at the jail who have entered the country illegally on behalf of the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement.
Both Sheriff Bill Prummell and Sheriff Tom Knight were two of 10 Florida sheriffs who signed agreements this week to participate in the new Warrant Service Officer (WSO) program.
According to an ICE news release, the effort is intended for rural jurisdictions that lack the budget and personnel resources to become 287(g) partners, and additional law enforcement agencies are expected to sign on soon.
Prummell stressed that the program does not allow deputies to make immigration arrests in the community; deputies will only be serving warrants for people who are about to be released from jail.
“We are not ICE,” he said. “We are not going into our migrant communities and rounding up people... That’s not what this is about. We’re talking about people who have committed crimes in our community.”
Sheriff Tom Knight compared his agency’s partnership with ICE to collaborations with other federal entities.
“For me, at the end of the day, it’s like working with the FBI for white collar crimes, the DEA on drug crimes, the ATF on gun violence,” he said. “Working with ICE is just a collaboration with the federal government to move people out of our community who are committing crimes. This is one of the tools in the toolbox.”
Under the program, deputies who have undergone a one-day training will be authorized to serve ICE warrants at the jail, which will allow people to be held an additional 48 hours. If ICE does not conduct a transfer of custody within those 48 hours, the individual must be released.
Prummell said there have been occasions in the past when ICE was not able to get to the jail before someone was released, and the agency had no choice but to let the person go. Knight also agreed the partnership is about conserving resources.
“ICE normally would have to come and serve the warrant, so this is really about saving them time and energy,” he said.
Prummell plans to have about 20 deputies trained through the program, so someone is available on every shift. Knight said he had not yet identified how many people would be needed at the Sarasota County Jail.
ICE spokesman Matthew Bourke said last year, there were 8,474 immigration arrests in Florida.
In Charlotte County, ICE made 71 arrests of people at the jail. Since 2009, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with ICE for the removal of 545 people, averaging more than 50 a year.
ICE may not issue a warrant for everyone at the jail who is in the country illegally. Knight said the agency looks at the “totality of the circumstances,” and the WSO deputies will not participate in the screening process.
“They will not be trained on that,” he said. “Deputies serve the warrant only, and then ICE makes the determination of who gets removed and sent to Miami-Dade for deportation (proceedings.)”
Bourke said the agency’s custody decisions are made on a case-by-case basis and more resources would be put into someone who has committed a homicide than someone who has committed a traffic offense.
Other sheriffs who signed the agreement Monday included those of Pinellas, Hernando, Levy, Walton, Polk, Manatee, Columbia, and Brevard counties, according to Rourke.
