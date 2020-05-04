Charlotte County schools announced plans to move graduation ceremonies to the summer.
This includes a “Plan A” for live commencement ceremonies at various school football fields in July; and, if the CDC and the state haven’t relaxed prohibitions on large group gatherings by then, a “Plan B” for online ceremonies for each school.
Graduation plans have been in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying concerns about large social gatherings. According to a press release sent by Charlotte County Public Schools on Monday evening, the “Plan A” ceremonies are scheduled as follows:
• Port Charlotte High School: 9 a.m. July 14 on the PCHS football field.
• Charlotte Harbor Center: 6 p.m. July 14 at Charlotte Performing Arts Center.
• The Academy: 9 a.m. July 15 on the PCHS field.
• Charlotte Virtual High School: 6 p.m. July 15 at CPAC.
• Charlotte High School: 9 a.m. July 16 on the CHS football field.
• Lemon Bay High School: 9 a.m. July 17 on the LBHS football field.
July 18 will be used as a rain date for live graduation ceremonies.
The graduations will all follow the same format: graduates will be seated on the field and remain at least 6 feet apart in all directions while seated and three yards apart while in line.
Graduates will get two tickets per family member. Families will be seated in the home and visitor sections of the bleachers and will be spaced in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The ceremonies will be streamed live to accommodate family and friends who can’t attend.
“If the CDC and state do not relax the large group restrictions by that week, Plan B will be used, which will be a virtual graduation ceremony,” district spokesperson Mike Riley stated in a press release. “The virtual graduation will be recorded and ready to go as a backup plan and be ready to be sent to all families on the day of the scheduled postponed graduation for each high school if we unfortunately have to make the decision we cannot have the postponed regular graduation ceremony.”
This virtual ceremony will include all the hallmarks of a standard commencement, such as student and principal speeches and the announcement of each graduate’s name.
If the district can hold live ceremonies, the virtual graduation will still be sent to families “as an added way to honor the Class of 2020,” Riley said.
“If we can only do (the) virtual graduation ceremony due to CDC and state guidelines and restrictions,” Riley said, “schools will make certain to do something special for the class of 2020 during Homecoming Week to honor the class.”
Charlotte Technical College will have a virtual ceremony on June 12. Spring graduates can attend the graduation ceremony scheduled for December 2020 if they choose.
Sarasota schools last week announced a plan to hold graduation ceremonies between July 16 and 26, along with a digital tribute. Specific dates for each school have not been announced.
