csGallery072118a_C

Valerie Guenther, president of the Arts and Humanities Council, and Port Charlotte Town Center General Manager Barbara Roche celebrate the grand opening of the Charlotte Arts Gallery in 2018.

 GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Board of Directors of the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County, better known as Charlotte Arts, announced it has closed.

“It just couldn’t continue,” said Valerie Guenther, the Charlotte Arts board president.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments