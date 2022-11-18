PORT CHARLOTTE — The Board of Directors of the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County, better known as Charlotte Arts, announced it has closed.
“It just couldn’t continue,” said Valerie Guenther, the Charlotte Arts board president.
Guenther cited the pandemic being “tough on us,” along with a lack of donations and difficulty filling board positions as reasons for the decision.
“Funding was just becoming more and more difficult to obtain,” she said.
Also difficult to find: volunteers.
After more than 30 years, the nonprofit is no longer operating effective Sept. 30.
In 1986, Charlotte County government founded the entity that in 1989 became the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County, the website states.
The group became a nonprofit in 1990 and hired its first executive director. The organization was the only “united arts” agency in the county, according to its website.
In the 30-plus years of Charlotte Arts, the nonprofit organized art festivals, hosted several Artrain USAs, held workshops and programs, and provided arts grants to school teachers for art-based educational programs, the organization’s website stated.
Guenther said the community enjoyed the nonprofit’s “e-blast” so they will try to find another nonprofit to continue it.
“I think its better served for those of us to move on,” she said, mentioning the nonprofit only had herself and two part-time employees running it.
In the wake of the announcement from Charlotte Arts on its social media page Wednesday, the Charlotte County arts community reacted.
“We all have our part in contributing to the arts community,” Punta Gorda Visual Arts Center Executive Director Lisa Galluci said.
She said the center had a membership with Charlotte Arts and would help the community in the wake of its closing, such as assisting those needing supplies and classes.
“We are here to support their people and we definitely feel sad,” Galluci said.
Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody said they will miss the nonprofit’s digital newsletter of arts events occurring in the county.
“Over the years, they have had a wonderful impact on representing the art community in Charlotte County,” Moody said.
