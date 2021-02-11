A Charlotte County bail bondsman has been arrested in connection with the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.
Adam Avery Honeycutt, who owns Bundy’s Bail Bonds at 4549 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda, was taken into custody Thursday by the FBI in Jacksonville. His current address was listed as Orange Park, Florida.
He appeared in U.S. District Court in Jacksonville on two federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
The Daily Sun was unable to reach anyone at Bundy’s Bail Bonds, Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, the FBI National Threat Operations Center on Jan. 7 received a telephone tip from a confidential source identifying Honeycutt from his Facebook account in which he used the name “Bundy.”
A second source submitted a tip to the FBI, according to the complaint. That source said he was not a friend of Honeycutt’s, but had viewed Honeycutt’s post on his public Facebook page.
The complaint contains both photos and video clips Honeycutt posted to his Facebook account, both outside and inside the Capitol building.
In one photo Honeycutt is holding the leg of a chair, which contains a barcode sticker with “U.S. Senate Sergeant At Arms,” plus a Washington phone number on the sticker.
The complaint further tied Honeycut to a room with blue flooring with an overturned table, which was in one of Honeycutt’s Facebook videos.
The complaint included other photos and videos posted to Honeycutt’s Facebook page on Jan. 6. In one video he said, “It’s about to go down.” In another video he is heard saying “Well, made it in.”
The complaint contains a screenshot of Honeycutt’s Facebook post of Jan. 10 in which he wrote: “I appreciate all the concern. But don’t worry, I was not part of the violence. I just documented history.” He went on to write he was at a food truck when the “s- — hit the fan.”
The complaint reads that on Jan. 16 most of the content of Honeycutt’s Facebook account is no longer publicly viewable, and that Honeycutt had changed the photo of him standing next to the U.S. Capitol Building to one of him standing next to a small child.
The FBI special agent who signed the complaint further stated that on Jan. 26 additional screenshots taken from Honeycutt’s Facebook account indicated he was “attempting to downplay or hide his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots” and “constitutes evidence of his consciousness of guilt.”
Records show Honeycutt has four arrests in Charlotte County dating back to 2000. Two of the arrests were for battery.
According to Action News in Jacksonville — CBS 47 and Fox 30, investigators seized guns from his Orange Park home and they said the guns were improperly stored. They also found marijuana out in the open in the house.
The seized weapons included a hunting rifle, an assault-style rifle and two handguns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.