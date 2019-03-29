The low-income apartments on Veterans Boulevard would have cost more than many new homes in Charlotte County.
A price tag of $275,000 is the cost to build each of 68 units proposed by Norstar Development USA and the Punta Gorda Housing Authority. Charlotte County staff earlier this month rejected the proposal as too costly, having too few units and carving out only a piece of the property.
This was the only proposal submitted for 32 acres of county-owned land, although the county sent the request for proposals out to more than 88 developers.
The property at the border with Sarasota County is authorized for up to 600 units.
The full cost of the project is listed as $18.7 million, including a 30 percent tax credit boost. Norstar would receive $1.5 million in fees. The housing authority would receive $515,463. The local housing authority has the option of taking ownership of the project after 15 years.
Interim Economic Development Director Dave Gammon said dependence on government construction subsidies probably raises the price and limits the options. The county wanted something more creative, he said.
Norstar would not comment on their proposal nor would Housing Authority Director Kurt Pentelecuc. Their proposal was recently released as a public record, however.
In the proposal, Norstar and the housing authority acknowledged that the plan contains no workforce housing, and only very low-income housing. To add market rate and workforce housing, Norstar suggested three later phases. It offered no details or commitment for later phases.
Government finance defines workforce housing as serving people earning at least 80 percent of the “area median income,” Norstar said. In Charlotte County, 80 percent AMI is for example, $32,700 annual income for one person, and $37,350 for a family of two.
Norstar said it can’t get Low Income Housing Tax Credits for anything above 60 percent AMI. That equates to $24,540 for one person or $28,020 for a family of two. To boost the tax credits, Norstar and PGHA promised 10 percent of units would be for extremely low-income families, or 40 percent AMI.
“They went to extremes with the 60/40 (AMI),” Gammon said. “We were looking for a mix.”
In that first phase, Norstar proposes buying only 5-7 acres, but the proposal doesn’t say where.
Norstar proposed to buy those acres for $399,000. In exchange, the county would commit $425,625 to increase the chances of Norstar winning tax credit financing in the annual lottery. That means that financing for phase one is far from guaranteed. Norstar warns it could take several years of playing the odds before financing is secured.
