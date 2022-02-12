PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the  Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored the annual D.A.R. American History Contest open to all students from fifth to eighth grade. The essay topic was “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” Charlotte Bay American History Chair Lee Rago announced the top winners were Sallie Jones Elementary School fifth-grader Emma Drake, and eighth-grader Nathan Platt from Punta Gorda Middle School. They were awarded with a certificate, a medal, and a check for $25. All participating students were given a certificate.

