DAR Charlotte Bay American History Chair Lee Rago, right, presents the winner of the chapter's essay contest, eighth-grade student Nathan Platt of Punta Gorda Middle School, pictured with his and his mother and teacher Summer Nicklas.
Lee Rago, left, Charlotte Bay DAR American History Chair, presents a certificate to essay contest winner Emma Drake, a fifth-grader at Sallie Jones Elementary School, pictured with her family and her teacher, Monica Ezzi.
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored the annual D.A.R. American History Contest open to all students from fifth to eighth grade. The essay topic was “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” Charlotte Bay American History Chair Lee Rago announced the top winners were Sallie Jones Elementary School fifth-grader Emma Drake, and eighth-grader Nathan Platt from Punta Gorda Middle School. They were awarded with a certificate, a medal, and a check for $25. All participating students were given a certificate.
