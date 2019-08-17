How do you say "Welcome to Florida" in Polish?
Two lucky Polish citizens will get to hear those words in Charlotte County sometime this fall or winter.
The U.S. Embassy in Poland along with LOT Polish Airlines is sponsoring a competition in Poland to promote the first nonstop flight from Eastern Europe to Florida.
In the competition, Poles are invited to submit a video about their dream vacation to Florida. The competition began in June and ends Sept. 1.
The winner receives a free two-week vacation for two to Florida with four-day sojourns in Miami, Fort Myers, Tampa and Charlotte County. LOT has flights that go to Florida destinations including Tampa and Miami, according to its website.
How did Charlotte County get in the mix with those much larger cities? The county's tourism bureau has made connections with the U.S. Department of Commercial Services in Tampa, according to Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor Convention Bureau Public Relations Manager Jennifer Huber. That office invited the county to participate in the prize package for the competition winners.
So the U.S. Embassy's Digital Media Unit Head Paulina Chorazweska came to Charlotte County with a small video crew and made about a half dozen videos. Several are entirely in Polish, with Chorazweski narrating from her car. Others include the proprietors and staff from the county's key tourist attractions. They are Babcock Ranch Eco Tours, Hooked on SUP on Don Pedro Island, Farlows On the Water restaurant in Englewood, Peace River Seafood in Punta Gorda, King Fisher boat tours in Punta Gorda and WannaB Inn on Manasota Key.
You can find some of the videos on the Facebook page of the U.S. Embassy in Poland. Others of the videos are on Instagram. Not all have been uploaded with public access yet, Huber said.
Is there a Polish community in Charlotte County?
While filming at Farlow's, several Polish people introduced themselves to the embassy film crew, Huber said.
This campaign helps Charlotte County by offering advertising, Huber said.
"They created those beautiful videos for us," she said, at no cost.
Most of the businesses donated their services. The county tourism bureau will pay the rest.
Another goal of the campaign, Huber said, is to persuade the U.S. government to grant Poland visa-waiver status, so tourists don't have to get a visa before coming to this country.
