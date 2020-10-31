Not all Charlotte County commissioners are happy about shipping water to Cape Coral, but they don’t have authority to stop it, lawyers agreed last week.
Commissioners voted unanimously to grant the developer and Southwest Aggregates a zone change from agricultural land to planned development on 1,203 acres south of Zemel Road. Southwest agreed to install more monitoring wells near residential property and to inform the county of any data coming from those wells, including data on water levels and water quality.
In the final hearing for Neslund Family Partnership LTD II, commissioners pressured the Minnesota and Florida-based developer to appease South County neighbors. Those neighbors fear plans by the onsite gravel mine company south of U.S. 41 will cause their wells to run dry. They also believe it will pollute their wells.
This is the second proposal on this site, with Neslund receiving preliminary approvals two years ago for a major residential and commercial conversion once the mine plays out.
In the meantime, Neslund and Southwest Aggregates say they already have official permission to send water that is filling in a gravel mine, to Cape Coral during the dry season. That permission comes from the Southwest Florida Water Management District (Swiftmud).
Southwest Aggregates tried first in 2017 sending excess water down the grassy ditches lining U.S. 41 to Cape Coral. The company and the city are trying to formalize a previous agreement, so they approached Charlotte County, which advised the developer to pursue a planned development zone change. Planned development means a site that needs rules specific to the project.
“This is under the scenario of ‘No good deed goes unpunished’,” County Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan told commissioners, referring to the developer’s decision to approach the county.
At earlier hearings, residents in the Orange Blossom Boulevard neighborhood have told commissioners they have noticed their wells running low or plants dying in their yards. Many believe the gravel mine operations over decades have influenced the water table, and sending the water somewhere else will make this worse.
In contrast, engineering consultants for Southwest Aggregates say they have been testing water table levels since 2017 and have installed water-filled retaining ditches to prevent water table disruption.
“Neither the mine nor the City of Cape Coral has any interest in having a negative impact on water levels to our neighbors,” said engineer Roger Copp. “If there is an impact, we’ll take mitigating measures to minimize that impact.”
“As you can tell, we’re not exactly happy,” said neighbor Randy Keeling.
His wife, Ruth Keeling, said she does not believe Cape Coral needs the water for firefighting, because they have only used it to water lawns.
“The scare tactics of fire prevention is getting really old,” she said.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo agreed.
“I have no appetite to ship Charlotte County water so someone can water their lawn in Cape Coral,” he said.
So far, Cape Coral has not needed to use it to fight fires, said the developer’s lawyer, Rob Berntsson.
After residents accused Neslund of plotting to sell the land to the state, Berntsson advised commissioners that a no vote would mean fewer protections for residents, not more. That’s because they already have the right to have a reservoir, and the state says where they can send that water, not the county.
With the planned development zoning, the developer agreed to added monitoring wells and to sharing water quality analysis with the county.
“I’ll bet you guys have never had a hearing like this,” said consultant Dan DeLisi. “I’m not sure you even have the staff to be able to analyze this, but we’re fine with doing this ... Let Swiftmud do their job, and let us work with you to be able to put the assurances in place so the residents are protected.”
