Steve Dionisio
PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County's search for a new superintendent is beginning to take shape.
After tweaking job description language and position qualifications, the Charlotte County Public School Board on Tuesday decided to set the salary range at $175,000 to $225,000.
Current Superintendent Steve Dionisio earns $194,850. He has held the position for eight years.
In November, Dionisio announced he would retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Terms of the contract for the next school chief were discussed Tuesday.
The board, after some debate, decided to offer a contract of up to three years.
"I'm OK with three years," board member Kim Amontree said.
She said it might help the board "to attract a rock star candidate."
Just because the board offers a three-year contract doesn't mean it has to keep the new superintendent for three years, she said.
The board also discussed the payout they would have to make if the new superintendent didn't work out.
"I'm uncomfortable about putting in that extra year," board member Bob Segur said. "I'd hate to offer more than a two-year (contract)."
The board also announced the position and its requirements would formally be advertised on Friday.
The board has hired the Florida School Board Association to conduct the search. The nonprofit will vet applicants on the board's behalf.
On-site interviews with the final candidates will be conducted May 4 and May 5. The start date for the new superintendent is anticipated for mid-June.
