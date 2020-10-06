The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce held its 95th annual meeting and awards ceremony on Friday afternoon. Immediate past president Tony Smith welcomed new president Justin Brand at the event. The new members of the Board of Directors were sworn in by Executive Director Teri Ashley at the end of the meeting. President Tony Smith said the theme this year is "Businesses Building a Stronger Community."
Charlotte Chamber holds 95th annual meeting
- By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer
