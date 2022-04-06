In the ceremony, Capt. Thomas Hansen took over from 1st Lt. Thomas Britton with Florida Wing Group 5 Commander Maj. Peter Leckband officiating.
Squadron members and cadets took part in the day.
Hansen started with CAP in Cape Coral, the squadron said in a statement, falling in love with aviation in middle and high school. He served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.
“As a cadet, CAP had a major impact in determining my future direction,” Hansen said.
He called giving back to CAP a natural choice.
“Flying the harbor patrol missions, working with the cadets and spending time with such a great group of volunteers is very satisfying for me,” Hansen said.
He has goals based on the squadron's motto of: Leadership is not being in charge, it is about taking care of people in your charge.
“I want to continue to fine tune and grow our operational capabilities such as flight operations and emergency services,” Hansen said. “I also want to grow our cadet program and focus on our membership by encouraging them to volunteer into a specialty track.”
CAP was chartered by Congress to assist the government as an official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. It also works as a nonprofit group for local and state governments, it said.
About 56,000 volunteers take part in CAP, along with its cadet program, it noted. The volunteers assist with emergency services, aerospace education and working with cadets. For more information, visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.