PORT CHARLOTTE — Roger D. Eaton, Charlotte County clerk of the Circuit Court, and members of his office celebrated National Pet Month by raising funds and supplies for the Animal Welfare League.

April is National Pet Month and is a celebration of the benefits that pets bring to people’s lives, and vice versa.

The office raised $4,694.19 through fundraisers such as an evening at Visani’s Restaurant and Comedy Theater, ice cream bar social, nacho lunch, raffles baskets and with a give-back program from TGI Friday’s in Port Charlotte, where 15 percent of all proceeds from April 27 were donated to the cause.

For more information on the Animal Welfare League, call 941-625-6720.

