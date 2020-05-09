Individuals whose driver’s licenses have been suspended due to unpaid court fees have the chance to get their licenses reinstated with minimal cost next week.
Beginning Monday through Friday, the Charlotte County Clerk of Court is holding a “Back on the Road” event, waiving collection fees up to 40 percent on unpaid traffic tickets and court obligations.
“While driving is a privilege, it’s also a necessity for people to be able to work, earn a living, and take care of their families,” said Clerk of Court Roger Eaton. “Operation ‘Back on the Road’ week allows folks who have gotten behind financially on traffic ticket or court-ordered payments to get caught up without paying mounting collection expenses.”
During a similar one-day event in October, 48 cases were paid, resulting in a total of $7,637.68.
Payments can be made online at CharlotteCourtPay.com or by mail, drop box or in person at the Charlotte County Justice Center. For more information, call 941-637-2176 or visit CharlotteClerk.com.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
