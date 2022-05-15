CHARLOTTE COUNTY - The Charlotte County Clerk's office has extended operating hours to process passport applications beginning Monday.
Hours at the Murdock office, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, and at the Punta Gorda Justice Center will be the same - Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In 2018, Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court Roger Eaton started Passport Services in the Murdock location from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
But due to high demand, the operating hours are being extended: “Extending locations and office hours for passport applications will be both convenient and helpful to our citizens," Eaton said.
The Clerk's office also provides passport photo services at both office locations.
All passport applicants must appear in person regardless of age, bring forms of identifying documents, such as government-issued identification and birth certificates, as well as two separate forms of payment for the Clerk’s processing fee for each passport (check, cash, money order or credit card) and the Department of State passport application fee (check or money order only.)
Passport applications can also be completed in advance by visiting travel.state.gov. For additional information, please visit CharlotteClerk.com or call the Official Records division at 941-637-2335.
