PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Commission has decided to examine whether the county should impose stricter elevation requirements above FEMA's new flood maps which automatically take effect Dec. 15.
FEMA made the changes after using 1988 datum while considering past storms including Hurricane Katrina; the current FEMA flood maps are based on 1929 datum, explained Ben Bailey, community development director.
During Tuesday's regular BOCC meeting, Bailey presented a slide presentation showing FEMA's new elevation requirements — how high off the ground a home should be on pilings or stemwalls.
He said FEMA found that the 1929 "datum was incorrect" and that 1988 showed elevations should be lower.
Little Gasparilla Island's 12-foot flood zone will bring it to 8-feet, for a difference of 4 feet. The same scenario will take place on Palm Island which is in a 14-foot zone and after Dec. 15 will be in a 9-foot flood zone.
A portion of Manasota Key will go from 12 feet to 8 feet.
But away from the barrier islands — in South Gulf Cove, the new elevation requirement will add 1 foot, making it an 8-foot flood zone.
The southern part of Burnt Store Road near the county line will remain at 9 feet, and in Charlotte Harbor near the U.S. 41 bridge, the 12-foot zone will remain unchanged.
Commissioner Joseph Tiseo said it struck him "as very odd" that barrier islands' elevations are going down while some inland areas are going up.
"You would think they would at least be the same or greater."
Bailey provided the board with four options to change the county's flood map.
"FEMA allows and encourages communities to craft floodplain regulations to address the unique needs of their community," he read from one of the slides.
The first option would be not to change anything as the new FEMA maps will automatically go into effect Dec. 15.
The second option would be to adopt the FEMA maps but add elevation requirements (freeboard) to specific areas of concern.
Option three would be to adopt the FEMA maps but retain the current flood map for barrier islands only and include the Coastal A zone.
Option four would be adopting the new FEMA maps and also re-adopting the old FEMA maps. The more restrictive of the two prevails for the particular flood zone and elevation.
Storm surge and Hurricane Ian was discussed, and Tiseo pointed out that the adoption date of Dec. 15 was looming. "This is a major decision."
County attorney Janette Knowlton said her concern was that the county doesn't have any modeling or data to support a change.
Tiseo said, "This is a major decision and it's based on time that's out of our control."
He said the county hasn't had "any stakeholder meetings."
Commissioner Ken Doherty said, "From a building permit standpoint" someone pulling a building permit now "could be 3 to 4 feet from where we end up."
Commissioner Christopher Constance said the board is "charged with health, welfare and safety. When you live at the end of the water you're in harm's way."
BOCC chairman Bill Truex who attended the meeting remotely, said, "I have a lot of concern over this."
He said a reduction in elevation "is significant" and that he would "not be able to support moving forward at this point in time because we don't have data."
After more discussion, the commissioners voted unanimously to let the FEMA maps take effect and hold workshops and stakeholder meetings in addition to getting input from the public before deciding to adopt one of the options presented by Bailey.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.