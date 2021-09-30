MURDOCK — Charlotte County adopted its two-year budget this week.
The county projects its budget will be $854,111,610 for the fiscal year that begins Friday.
In the following fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1, 2022, the budget drops to $822,497,913.
The commissioners adopted Monday a 2021-22 property tax rate of 6.3007 mills. One mill equates to $1 of property tax on every $1,000 of taxable value. The county's property tax rate pays for the county government's operating expenses, plus those of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, and the county's property appraiser's office, the tax collector's office, the clerk of the court.
It doesn't include property assessments for things like many neighborhood road and drainage costs. It also doesn't include taxes from the Charlotte County School District or the city of Punta Gorda.
The millage rate exceeds the county's rollback rate of 6.0564 mills by 4.03%, said Gordon Burger, the county's Budget and Administrative Services Director. A rollback rate is a taxation rate that generates the same amount of revenue as the previous year.
Burger explained the budget drop in the second year results from capital projects, such as those paid with county sales tax, are budgeted in the first year. Whatever remains of a project in the second year will be “rolled forward.”
Commissioner Joe Tiseo shared what he's leaned county budget since being elected and serving as a county commissioner. The county budget is more than the black-and-white of figures.
"There's a lot of things I don't like in the budget," Tiseo said. "The budget reflects the body of work of this board, the county commissioners, every year. That just the way it is."
Tiseo asserted he would like to vote against the budget just on principle, saying he had enough issues to fill a legal pad.
"I am not going to because I understand the budget is about more than one vote or one issue I want to change," he said. "(The budget is) about quality of life and compromise, and delivering what our citizens expec at the most efficient manner ... I think we achieved that."
Commissioner Chris Constance, however, proved to be the lone dissenting voice at the budget hearing. He could not be reached to elaborate on the reasons behind his dissent.
No one from the public attended the meeting to speak out for or against the budget.
Other assessments
The property tax rate was not the only assessment rate adopted Monday. The other rates commissioners adopted include:
• Debt service millage rate of 0.2 for environmentally sensitive lands. The assessment will generate $4.7 million.
• Greater Charlotte Street Lighting District at 0.3250 mills.
• Stump Pass Dredging Unit at 0.1978 mills.
• Don Pedro/Knight Island Street/Drainage Unit at 1.4410 mills.
• Manasota Key Street and Drainage Unit at 0.7798 mills.
• Charlotte Law Enforcement Unit at 2.5855 mills.
• Sandhill Municipal Service Taxing Unit at 0.7062 mill.
