It’s not OK with Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo that Babcock Ranch submitted legislation for a storm shelter before Tiseo knew about it.
And that the county was offering $2 million of local taxpayer money, Tiseo said.
His fellow board members, however, do not feel anything was done secretively. And they do not want to change the wording of that proposed legislative documentation to downplay Charlotte County’s role.
Tuesday, three commissioners told Tiseo that the action he wants could jeopardize any chance for the county to finally get a shelter outside of the flood zone.
“I don’t want to close the door on this,” said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. “There is no question in anyone’s mind that Charlotte County could use some good, adequate shelter space...There are very few spaces where we could put a shelter.”
At issue is a proposed public-private partnership to build an emergency shelter in Babcock Ranch, which is an emerging solar powered town on higher elevation than much of Charlotte County.
Tiseo asked his fellow board members to remove any preliminary commitment, and downplay the shelter as a legislative priority.
“I’m a steward of taxpayer dollars,” he told the Sun after the meeting. “I take that seriously.”
He added that he supports the idea of a shelter at Babcock Ranch, but not the route it took. Taxpayers need to know that even good ideas are scrutinized, he said.
“Is this how the board is going to do business?” he asked his colleagues.
Tiseo noted that the legislative request was filed in early February. Commissioners met one-on-one with Babcock Ranch President Syd Kitson a few weeks later in mid-February. They never addressed the matter as a board nor took a vote.
Submitted by Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte), the bill (HB 3139) requests $8 million from the state.
An Appropriation Project Request accompanying the bill notes $2 million from “local” sources, but it doesn’t specify that would come from Charlotte County.
The request does state: “The Charlotte County commission recognizes the immense need for a shelter to serve local residents and has made this one of their top legislative priorities.”
Babcock Ranch would donate the land and pay for infrastructure. Florida Power & Light also agreed to commit $3 million to develop the site, according to the Appropriations Request.
Reached for comment, Babcock Ranch President Syd Kitson acknowledged that the matter did not go before the Charlotte County Commission as a whole. He stressed nothing was done behind closed doors.
“There has been no secret with anybody, anywhere,” he said. “We had a deadline to submit the request of funding. We had no choice.”
The legislative session is only 60 days, he noted, and it was either submit, or miss a year of opportunity. “I want to make this absolutely clear. This has a long way to go.”
Kitson answered one of Tiseo’s main objections. That was the lack of financial commitment from the three other counties listed in the legislation proposal — Lee, Hendry and DeSoto counties.
“Why are we the only ones paying local funds?” Tiseo asked, stating that Lee County has five times Charlotte County’s population.
“Lee County has plenty of shelter space,” Kitson told the Sun. “The need and the huge deficit is in Charlotte County.”
Reached by the Sun Tuesday, Grant said he has been speaking with commissioners from Lee County about the bill.
“They are interested in supporting this,” he said noting, no financial commitments have been made from Lee either that he was aware of.
Charlotte County has shelters but none approved by the Red Cross, due to the low elevation in the populated areas, local Emergency Management Services officials have recognized. The state uses Red Cross standards to evaluate shelters.
Kitson also noted that it was Charlotte County officials who first approached Babcock Ranch. After Hurricane Irma of 2017, the county was criticized for having no local shelters open.
Babcock Ranch would not expect to make money on a shelter or field house when not being used as a shelter, Kitson said, and would anticipate covering operating deficits, so the county would not have to. The field house would be available for sport tournaments such as volleyball, soccer, tennis or cheer-leading.
As a shelter, it would be designed to accommodate a lot of people, their pets, and people with special medical needs.
