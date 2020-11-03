Problems with regulating mining in Charlotte County led to a divided board of commissioners narrowly approving a zone change on operations at S.R. 31.
Commissioners Joe Tiseo and Christopher Constance last week opposed a zone change from agriculture to mineral extraction for Probitas Enterprises LLC. The 3-2 vote allows Probitas to pursue permits for shell, sand and rock mining on 54 acres to the east of S.R. 31, north of Bermont Road.
"Until we get a grip on what our standards are to monitor excavation pits, I don't have an appetite to continue to approve more mining," Tiseo said, explaining his dissent.
"I have a real issue with the fact that I don't know that any engineer that's going to stand here and give me a guarantee that this is not going to affect the watershed," Constance said.
Constance referenced another mine across the street owned by BDC Shell and Aggregate LLC.
"There's a mining operation that shouldn't be there to the north," he said, of a site called Watermelon Pit.
That operation was part of a similar zone change request that came to commissioners last spring from BDC Aggregate. Commissioners were again divided 3-2, this time on postponing the vote for two weeks, with Tiseo and Constance voting no. BDC Aggregates was removed from the agenda two weeks later. County zoning staff were not available by press time for questions on the status of that application.
Tiseo referred to BDC and Watermelon operations, however, as "egregious," during a hearing in July. Operations at the so-called watermelon pit led to a lawsuit against the operators. Watermelon and BDC currently have the same owner listed, although that person — Lovina Lehr — died in January. Probitas has a different owner listed, Keith Mann.
Tiseo in July decried the watermelon operation for extracting material so far outside its permitted area as to double its site. Operations continued to violate permits, Tiseo said, despite orders from the county, leading to a lawsuit. State regulators also filed numerous complaints.
Under apparent new ownership, BDC asked in July for a rezone to mining to allow them to remediate the site and repair environmental damage.
But Constance balked at giving company operators the commercial zoning they needed to continue mining, given their prior refusals to comply.
As to how the mining was already going on without the zoning in these sites, commissioners learned that state regulators give limited excavation permits to farmers. The farmers excavate land to reach water for their crops or livestock. They need permission to sell the excavated material.
But the Watermelon Pit appeared to exceed these agricultural permits.
It was the county's inadequate oversight of mining operations, however, that led Tiseo and Constance to put a halt to further zone changes. Mining is growing in the county, because it still has land for excavation.
Tiseo said Oct. 27 that since the watermelon operation review, he has yet to receive information from staff as to how much was mined at the watermelon pit, whether they had environmental safety features installed, whether their was security installed.
"We've got a real problem in our process," he said in July.
Commissioner Bill Truex expressed outrage, however, that the board would hold up a legitimate business, because of the county's own oversight problems.
"We're going to punish an applicant (Probitas), because of shortcomings that we have?" he asked rhetorically. "I can't disagree more. I will not support that kind of direction. I don't understand why we go down these roads sometimes."
County Administrator Hector Flores told commissioners that staff would provide answers to their questions about the watermelon mine. Following an overhaul of mining oversight some eight years ago, board members agreed it was time to rework protocols again.
