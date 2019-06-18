Dave Gammon, economic development director

Dave Gammon, is named director of Charlotte County Economic Development Department, and has worked for Charlotte County government since 2016 when he was hired to be the business recruitment supervisor. He has worked also in California and Colorado.

Dave Gammon, who has been serving as interim economic development director, has been selected for the permanent position after two rounds of outside candidates came and went.

Charlotte County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint him to the position with a six-month evaluation and possible pay raise. He will be paid $95,000 to start, which is at the bottom of the pay scale that the county's Human Resources had researched.

Gammon at one point had withdrawn his name from the competition after the board picked another candidate in the first round. That first choice was not a unanimous choice, and after that person asked for a higher pay rate, the board backed out of the deal.

Fewer people applied for the second round of interviews, and Gammon agreed to interview again. Of the three people who interviewed by Skype in the semi-finals, only Gammon remains. One candidate from Kentucky mentioned a family emergency, and has not been heard from since. The other from the Chicago area had expressed reluctance to compete against an interim candidate. Both had suggested salaries above what the board had expected.

Gammon has been serving as interim director since January when former director Lucienne Pears left to work on private sector development for Kitson and Partners and Babcock Ranch.

Asked about being offered the job as the only remaining candidate, Gammon told the Sun, "It's just the way it is."

The board's decision helps his staff in economic development, he said.

"It makes it solid for our office. Our office had to struggle through this process," he said.

Experience, Dave Gammon new economic development director for Charlotte County

Title Company/employer Years Location
Interim Econ. Dev. Director Charlotte County Government 1/2019-present Charlotte County
Business Recruitment Supervisor Charlotte County Government 6/2016-present Charlotte County
Broker Golden Bear Realty 1/2013-4/2016 North Palm Beach, FL
Co-owner Freedom Adventures Boat Club 9/2011-3/2013 Lake Park, FL
Transactions Director Foundation Properties/Western Capital Partners 5/1998-6/2011 Denver, CO
Principal G2H, LLC 2004-2011 Palm Desert, CA
Business Dev. Officer Western Capital Partners 2007-2008 Denver, CO
Transactions Director Foundations Properties 1998-2007 Denver, CO
Land acquisitions Brookfield California Land Holdings 2004-2006 Irvine, CA
Founder Colorado Beach & Sport 1994-1997 Englewood, CO
EDUCATION
B.S. Business-Finance Arizona State University Tempe, AZ

