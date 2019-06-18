Dave Gammon, who has been serving as interim economic development director, has been selected for the permanent position after two rounds of outside candidates came and went.
Charlotte County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint him to the position with a six-month evaluation and possible pay raise. He will be paid $95,000 to start, which is at the bottom of the pay scale that the county's Human Resources had researched.
Gammon at one point had withdrawn his name from the competition after the board picked another candidate in the first round. That first choice was not a unanimous choice, and after that person asked for a higher pay rate, the board backed out of the deal.
Fewer people applied for the second round of interviews, and Gammon agreed to interview again. Of the three people who interviewed by Skype in the semi-finals, only Gammon remains. One candidate from Kentucky mentioned a family emergency, and has not been heard from since. The other from the Chicago area had expressed reluctance to compete against an interim candidate. Both had suggested salaries above what the board had expected.
Gammon has been serving as interim director since January when former director Lucienne Pears left to work on private sector development for Kitson and Partners and Babcock Ranch.
Asked about being offered the job as the only remaining candidate, Gammon told the Sun, "It's just the way it is."
The board's decision helps his staff in economic development, he said.
"It makes it solid for our office. Our office had to struggle through this process," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.