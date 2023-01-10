Englewood Beach parking

The sun has set on the parking meters at Englewood Beach, which were previously housed under one of two kiosks in the parking lot.  

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners decided Tuesday not to have a gated entry at Englewood Beach — as well as cut off any further discussion of free parking.

After listening to the public, the majority decided to keep the current system.


