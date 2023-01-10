PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners decided Tuesday not to have a gated entry at Englewood Beach — as well as cut off any further discussion of free parking.
After listening to the public, the majority decided to keep the current system.
The system is to pay by app or purchase a parking pass for the county's facilities.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo's motion to make parking free did not gain support from the board.
The payment stations at the beach were damaged by Hurricane Ian, prompting discussions about whether changes should be made.
Tiseo said he wanted to have free parking at all parks and beaches, claiming the fees are "double-dipping" taxpayers since their taxes already pay for the various facilities.
"We are charging for parking, not beach access," Commissioner Bill Truex said. "Some park but go to restaurants in the area."
Community Services and Parks and Recreation Director Tommy Scott said fees go into the county's general fund and in turn are disbursed to where needed. Beach parking fees, for example, helped to pay for the Centennial Park pool.
Commissioner Chris Constance said making parking free for everyone, including nonresidents, would cause "anarchy."
"The people (taxpayers) who paid for these things might not get to use them," he said.
The board also didn't bite on a related proposal for a gated entry and exit system at the beach, similar to one at the Punta Gorda Airport.
Having gated entry would not only be costly, commissioners decided, but would also impact traffic on Beach Road and call for a redesign of the roadway, including eliminating the roundabout.
Before commissioners began discussion, residents voiced opposition.
"The Manasota Key Street and Drainage Advisory Board committee is opposed to gated parking," said Michael Beaudoin, a member of that board.
Noting Beach Road is a two-lane road and that traffic already backs up, a gated entry system, he said, would be "an accident ready to happen."
