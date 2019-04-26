MURDOCK — The transformation of Murdock Village took a big step this week with the final approval of a site plan for roads, sewers, water lines and landscaping.
Developer Private Equity Group LLC now knows exactly where it will place the 8-inch water pipes, the 6-inch fire hydrants, and the 10-inch sewer lines in this 435-acre site.
“This is the final step to get Murdock Village up and running,” Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said. “It’s been a long time.”
Charlotte County Commissioners voted their approval 4-0 Tuesday. Commissioner Joe Tiseo abstained because he owns a company in the area.
Construction still cannot begin, however, until PEG closes on the $11.6 million land deal with Charlotte County. And PEG has said it cannot close on the purchase without a permit from Florida Department of Transportation for a turn lane off U.S.41 to O’Donnell Boulevard.
That permit is close, FDOT spokesperson Zachary Burch said.
“We issued a revised ‘Notice of Intent to Issue Permit ‘ on March 27,” Burch said Thursday in an email to the Sun.
PEG must still provide more information on how it will manage stormwater drainage along the road, Burch said. Also, PEG must post money for a performance bond that keeps the taxpayer off the hook for any problems in construction or financing.
Although the final deal is not sealed, PEG is already negotiating with contractors, consulting engineer Todd Rebol told commissioners.
PEG will be laying water and sewer pipes but these will connect ultimately to the county water and sewer systems, Rebol told the Sun.
In the controversial land deal, PEG will receive most or all of its money back to cover the cost of building the infrastructure, including bikepaths and sidewalks. When the deal was first negotiated in 2016, county commissioners decided it would be cheaper for a private developer to install the infrastructure than for the county to do it.
The county ultimately paid $128 million for 1,100 acres of land in the vicinity, starting 16 years ago, including some use of eminent domain land taking. Another large parcel is under contract for mostly commercial development including a water park, but that project is not as far along. A third parcel in between remains undeveloped.
Explaining the reasons to discount the original price tag, commissioners and the county’s economic development staff point to the estimated $151 million in projected property tax benefits over 20 years plus $909 million in taxable sales.
Building the infrastructure and landscaping could take less than a year, Rebol said. PEG will then be selling large pods of land in the site to home builders. The development is authorized up to 2,400 units of housing and 200,000 square feet of commercial space.
Rebol said he expects the types of homes to be built will be diverse in terms of style and cost, and will likely include rentals.
About 95 percent of the site will be dedicated to residential development and a little bit to commercial along U.S. 41. The site is wrapped around the North County Regional Park. The county’s new recreation and aquatics center are going up in the northeast corner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.