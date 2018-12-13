A land use proposal could dramatically change the look of the county’s rural eastern stretches, county commissioners agreed Tuesday before deciding to postpone their decision.
Local citrus farmer George Winslow, co-owner of Citrus Creek Grove, has proposed a new type of conservation subdivision for rural land that would allow houses to be built much more densely in a clustered fashion. Currently in rural zones, owners can only build one house per 10 acres, or one per five gross acres with a complex conservation subdivision.
Citrus Creek proposes one unit to one gross acre.
In exchange for the right to build more homes, the Citrus Grove plan would leave 50 percent of the land open, either undeveloped or in agriculture. A private sewer plant would have to be built for the subdivision. Also, the land owner would have to leave a 500-foot-wide wildlife corridor to connect neighboring conservation areas.
Finally, the developer must pay other landowners elsewhere to not develop their land. It’s called transfer of development rights.
“I don’t know if I’m ready to vote on this,” said Commissioner Ken Doherty. “This has long-term ramifications.”
“It changes the character out there for decades to come,” said Commissioner Joe Tiseo.
The plan was first debated in July by the county’s Planning and Zoning Advisory Board, which approved it unanimously with little debate. Local ranchers and farmers, however, on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Advisory Board, voted it down in August, and later approved it only after reducing the housing density substantially. Commissioners have the final say.
“I get concerned about urban sprawl,” said Commissioner Christopher Constance. “You’re going to have folks way out of our service area...I thought the whole point of setting up the 2050 plan was to not encourage sprawl out east.”
Winslow’s lawyer, Geri Waksler, disagreed, saying the current system of one unit per 10 acres with no open space, allows greater sprawl.
The county enacted a conservation subdivision rule in 2010 to avoid fragmented rural sprawl, but no developer has used it. That’s because it’s too costly to build a sewer plant and roads with only one unit per five acres, said Winslow’s consulting engineer, Gary Baynes.
After the hearing, Winslow said he does not plan to abandon farming, but if his 900 acres were to be developed, he would probably keep 300 acres as orange grove.
The future of agriculture in Florida is filled with uncertainty, Winslow told the board, reminding them of three past hurricanes that laid waste to parts of the county. He added to the list the scourges of citrus canker and citrus greening.
“It’s tough to survive,” he said. “We do not want to be stuck having to live and die strictly within the citrus business...We’re trying to avail ourselves of some economic, viable options, and hopefully one of those is a residential community that could exist and have a nice rural flavor to it.”
Winslow’s proposal would not be the final zone change. It would be a comprehensive plan change. If passed, Winslow would still have to get a zone change approval for his land. Waksler pointed out that the board could still deny Winslow’s future application if they felt, for example, that it would cause too much traffic or changed the look of the landscape for neighbors.
