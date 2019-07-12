PORT CHARLOTTE — Crime has dropped 17 percent and property values are up almost 42 percent since 2010 in Charlotte County's 1960s-era Parkside neighborhood.
Charlotte County commissioners celebrated those and other improvements in the latest update Tuesday on the 1,181-acre community redevelopment zone established in 2011.
"Any time you can take a section like this and drive up those assessed values, it goes to the bottom line for everybody in the county," Commissioner Joe Tiseo said.
The Parkside Redevelopment Authority still owes the county $7.5 million of the $9 million loan, the county's redevelopment manager, Josh Hudson advised commissioners. If property values keep their value or increase, that could be paid off by 2028 to 2030. The county has used up all but $421,915 of the $9 million doing such projects as rebuilding Harbor Boulevard and adding sidewalks and bikeways.
Commissioners took turns praising private investors as well, including the new Midway Pharmacy, Parkside Assisted Living and Memory Cottages, expansions at the two hospitals, Bayfront Health and Fawcett Memorial, and at the Ford dealership.
One thing that remains is to find some way to aggregate residential lots with owners willing to sell, several commissioners noted. This allows developers to pursue the mixed use projects some commissioners want. Mixed use can mean restaurants on the ground floor and apartments above, said Commissioner Christopher Constance.
If the county can do this, he said of Parkside, "It becomes this amazing walkable community, and you would see a lot of folks in the medical community that would want to live there."
Commissioners have asked for updates on all of the redevelopment areas in the county, including Charlotte Harbor and Murdock Village. A goal was to see if any should be sunset. When a CRA is ended, the region's accompanying property taxes go back to the county as a whole rather than just the smaller region. Constance has advocated for the Charlotte Harbor CRA to end as soon as its loan is payed off, so that the county can reap the tax revenue from the imminent Sunseeker resort. Parkside, however, should continue as a CRA, Constance said.
The land under Parkside was cleared of its pine trees and drained of its swamps in the 1950s and 1960s by Charlotte County's biggest developers, the Mackle brothers and General Development Corporation. Elkam waterway in Parkside is Mackle spelled backwards. The developer sold small houses on small lots on most of the land. Development included sewer and water lines that still function today, but have required millions of dollars of investments.
At some point, Parkside became Charlotte County's high crime area, however. Hudson presented the founding statistics of the CRA showing that 19 percent of the assaults in the county occurred in Parkside with only 5 percent of the population back in 2010. Homeownership gave way to rentals and abandoned homes. Its parks had become havens for the homeless and criminal activity.
Tiseo pointed to the success of the all new McGuire Park, where a new splash pad draws families from far and wide. Lake Betty Park rehabilitation is imminent.
Another county investment was a building code enforcement officer dedicated full time to the county. She handles about 1,000 cases a year including the basic "junk-like conditions," Community Development Director Claire Jubb said. The majority of cases are resolved without a hearing.
The county has also adjusted zoning on the commercial strip along U.S.41, Hudson said, allowing developers more options including buying residential lots behind the strip for commercial use.
The goal is to get more private investment using federal tax programs, new high density, multi-story zoning options, Hudson and the commissioners agreed.
Commissioner Bill Truex said developers need bigger blocks of land to make investment worthwhile. But the county can't buy up property like it did for Murdock Village, he said.
Instead, Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said, "We have to publicize and communicate to the community and to potential investors what possibilities there are, and why types and kinds of assistance is available."
Tiseo proposed that the county find new software that property owners can use to match up with interested developers.
Would Parkside have improved just by virtue of the national economic recovery, now the longest on record?
Hudson told the Sun, "There is obviously going to be some of that factored into the success of the CRA, but that doesn’t take away from the efforts the county has made to provide improved facilities in the area. Roadway, drainage, pathways, lighting, parks, are all very deliberate improvement projects to give the residents a more 'livable' community. There is still a lot of work to be done, but I think what the county has done so far has been impactful."
