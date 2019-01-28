The cost keeps going up to build an aquatics center at the North Charlotte Recreation Center under construction off O’Donnell Boulevard.
Charlotte County Commissioners last week advised county staff to keep pursuing the original vision of the pool as big enough for college-level training and for high school competition.
“It would be a real disappointment not to give those folks at least a minimum standard to host meets,” Commissioner Joe Tiseo said. “If we deliver a community pool, that’s not going to cut it.”
“I think we ought to do it, and do it right,” said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
The Port Charlotte High School cannot host swim meets, Tiseo said, because its current pool is inadequate.
A competition pool needs to be 50 meters in one direction, Recreation Director Tommy Scott told the board. The pool would probably also be 25 yards in the other direction, and would include a dive well for competition.
That will probably add another $1.5 million, said Assistant County Administrator Travis Mortimer, adding “ish” to the end of that.
“It’s quite expensive to build a competition-level facility,” Mortimer said.
The county could build another community pool with the current budget, he said, but the original vision was to build a competition level pool.
The project started out as $3.5 million, and then jumped to $5.5 million. The new figure may be closer to $7 million.
It’s the equipment with a modern pool that pushes the cost so high, Mortimer said, including pumps and heaters.
“It’s not an elaborate complex, but just the cost of equipment these days, It’ll blow your hair back,” he said.
The goal is not necessarily to have college level competition, Scott said, but to have college level training. Many college teams travel south to train over vacations, he said, and that brings in tourism money to the county.
Commissioner Christopher Constance supported the full project saying, “This is an amenity that should bring in tourist dollars...It’s sorely needed in the high school.”
Right now, the recreation center is going up in the middle of the woods, Mortimer said, because Murdock Circle is undeveloped. Private Equity Group, however, is expected to close soon on a $11.1 million deal to buy 453 acres around the the recreation center. They will then build 2,400 housing units, a hotel and retail space all around the recreation center.
“It’s going to be the gem of Murdock Village,” Tiseo said.
The upgraded recreation center at this site will open likely in September, Mortimer said. The aquatics center would go up behind it at a later date. The recreation center will also house some of the county’s community service as well as University of Florida extension offices.
Mortimer’s request came after a presentation of all the building projects currently underway and due for ribbon cutting in the coming months. The penny sales tax voted in several years ago is reaping benefits for the county that are greater than anticipated, Mortimer has advised commissioners in recent months.
