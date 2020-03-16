Charlotte County commissioners will hold an emergency meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to hear options for declaring a state of emergency.
The county's Emergency Operations Center increased its activation to level 2, from the lowest level 3, on Monday morning. The highest is level 1. Level 2 is a partial activation of the center with limited staffing based on size and type of emergency, according to the county website. Emergency activation can be done by the county's emergency management director. A declaration of emergency must be done by commissioners.
For the state of emergency discussion, the county's Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller will speak before the board.
Also at the emergency meeting, the county's Department of Health Director Joe Pepe will provide his second update on the coronavirus.
The public may attend and provide input at the meeting at 18500 Murdock Circle.
"The main purpose of an emergency declaration is to streamline purchasing procedures for emergency supplies," Public Information Officer Brian Gleason told the Sun. Increasing the activation level enhances interdepartmental and interagency communication and decision-making, he said.
Last week, the county limited gatherings at county facilities to groups of less than 250. Also last week, the county reminded residents they can watch government activities through online video on Facebook or on the county website: charlottecoutyfl.com.
