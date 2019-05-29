Some Charlotte County commissioners want to ensure the new airplane mechanic program gets first crack at classroom space at the Punta Gorda Airport.
But they learned this week that that they no longer have the leverage they thought they had, because they no longer own the classroom buildings at the airport where that program would operate. The Airport Authority now owns them, County Attorney Thomas David told the board Tuesday.
Commissioners agreed on a letter to the Airport Authority stating the urgency of keeping available classroom room space and a hangar for Charlotte Technical College’s airframe and powerplant certification program. That space is now in demand from another potential tenant — a flight school out of Arizona and California.
“Our Board of County Commissioners, School Board members and entire state legislative delegation members worked hand-in-hand to secure $1,950 in state funds for start-up of this program” the commission letter reads, adding, “The A&P program will provide a workforce pipeline of skilled labor that will foster further growth of our expanding aviation and aerospace industry in Charlotte County.”
Commissioner Bill Truex said at the meeting that the existence of the mechanic program depends on the low-rent space at the airport.
“The School Board was very clear that they needed to go into this facility or financially, it wasn’t going to work out,” he said.
Last week, Aeroguard Flight Training Center submitted its letter of intent to the airport. Airport Authority Chairwoman Pam Seay told the Sun that a pilot training program matches the mission of the education institution that is vacating the airport — Western Michigan University. Plus, a flight school will spend $10,000 a month on jet fuel. Fuel sales are the airport’s main funding source.
Seay stressed that the airport, which will vote on the proposals on June 20, is trying to accommodate both programs.
“The fact is both of these programs are very beneficial to the airport, and I would like to see them both here,” she said.
Western Michigan shocked the region earlier this year when it announced it was cancelling its college-level pilot training program less than two years into a long-term lease. It cited lack of enrollment, even though its enrollment in Michigan is booming.
Aeroguard said it is working on creating a college-level program with Florida Gulf Coast University. FGCU told the Sun that it has made no commitment to Aeroguard.
“We will look into possible partner opportunities, but FGCU will not be establishing a flight school or an aviation program, nor do we have any current or planned aviation curriculum,” FGCU’s Vice President and Chief of Staff Susan Evans said in an email to the Sun.
Commissioner Christopher Constance wanted more than a letter of support. He suggested a memorandum of understanding between all parties, “so that we (commission members) are still a third party to make sure that this moves in the right direction.”
Constance noted that the county invested $500,000 in the classroom space and was the landlord. David told the board that the $400,000 settlement with the university this month ends that lease and the county’s ownership.
“We don’t really have any teeth in a memorandum of understanding,” Assistant County Administrator Emily Lewis said, “because we’re not a party to any of the agreements.”
