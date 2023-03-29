PUNTA GORDA — After five hours of Hurricane Ian's rain, wind and debris pelting murals in Punta Gorda, many were afraid the historic paintings were lost.
It turns out many were spared — but they are in need of cleaning and sealing.
PUNTA GORDA — After five hours of Hurricane Ian's rain, wind and debris pelting murals in Punta Gorda, many were afraid the historic paintings were lost.
It turns out many were spared — but they are in need of cleaning and sealing.
The Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society recently received $1,711 from the Charlotte Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund to help with the cost of cleaning and resealing murals affected by Hurricane Ian.
The mission of the society is to represent local history through public art displays. The society maintains the murals to keep them clean and in good shape. However, a dozen of them don't generally have to be resealed at once.
"We were going to reseal some of our murals, but the hurricane accelerated the need," Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society President Kelly Gaylord said. "We always has a maintenance account to take care of the murals. But this grant helps us not to have to use as much of it."
Gaylord said when volunteers arrived at the "Boating in Paradise" mural at the Punta Gorda Boat Club, it was strewn with specks of tar from the roof that ripped off the building. The mural was installed in July, just months before the Sept. 28 hurricane.
"We used Dawn dish soap to carefully remove the tar," she said. "We were able to do some of the murals ourselves. But the wind wore the sealer on quite a bit of them."
The society will hire a local painting company to help seal 14 murals with the CCF grant dollars. They still need to raise additional funds for the ongoing project, but every dollar helps, Gaylord said.
Ideally, the board members hope to raise the money before June 1, the start of hurricane season.
"We really appreciate the help from the foundation, we are so happy we didn't lose murals and the sealer will help protect them," Gaylord said. "We know they (the foundation) also helped Meals on Wheels; they lost everything in the hurricane."
The foundation's next quarterly grant cycle begins April 1. Nonprofits can submit a letter of inquiry. Grants will be given in June. Two more grant cycles continue through the end of the year.
CCF grants can be used for program services, as well as equipment, supplies and, in some cases, wages.
To learn more about the grants, visit www.charlottecf.org or call 941-637-0077.
For more information on how to donate to the Punta Gorda Mural Society, visit www.PuntaGordaMurals.org or call 941-979-2786.
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.