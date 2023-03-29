Ian mural

With the help of a disaster relief grant from the Charlotte Community Foundation, the Punta Gorda Mural Society can reseal some of the murals impacted by Hurricane Ian in September. 

PUNTA GORDA — After five hours of Hurricane Ian's rain, wind and debris pelting murals in Punta Gorda, many were afraid the historic paintings were lost.

It turns out many were spared — but they are in need of cleaning and sealing.


More than a dozen murals in Punta Gorda need to be resealed to help with flying debris and other elements, especially during a hurricane.
Members of the Punta Gorda Mural Society worked to remove the tar particles off murals after Hurricane Ian in late September. 

