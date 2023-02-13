PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County’s storm debris contractor has concluded its operations, the county announced Monday.
AshBritt collected a total of 95,547 loads containing 4,657,693 cubic yards of debris, including 4,060,589 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 577,727 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris, according to a news release.
Between Oct. 6 and Saturday, when all Charlotte County storm-debris drop-off locations ceased operations, residents dropped off 50,410 loads of debris at four locations from Punta Gorda to Englewood.
The county’s two mini-transfer and recycling facilities will reopen with normal pre-storm business operations on Tuesday.
These are located at:
• West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood
• Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte
Facilities are open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Gates close at 3:45 p.m. and all unloading must be done by 4 p.m. Proof of county residency is required, and there are limits on what items are allowed.
Dec. 31 was the last day to place storm debris out for pickup in Charlotte.
On Feb. 6, Waste Management resumed bulk pickup, including tires, white goods, such as large appliances like refrigerators and washing machines, and vegetative debris, on regularly scheduled customer dates.
Residential improved properties are allowed 4 cubic yards of bulk item pickup per week. Items must originate from the property and be placed at the front of the property.
For information, call the Solid Waste Division at 941-764-4360.
Sarasota County’s storm debris collection ended in December with a total of 3 million cubic yards.
However, the county continues to collect debris placed at the curb during regular scheduled collection days by Waste Management.
Residents are advised that storm debris materials should be bundled, bagged or placed in a container and should not exceed 4 feet in length or 40 pounds.
Bulk materials can also be hauled to the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, which is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Applicable disposal fees apply.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.