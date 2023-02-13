Hurricane Ian debris

A crew contracted by Charlotte County picks up a load of vegetative debris on Jacqueline Avenue in Englewood East. Charlotte's debris collected concluded with over 4.6 million cubic yards hauled away.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County’s storm debris contractor has concluded its operations, the county announced Monday.

AshBritt collected a total of 95,547 loads containing 4,657,693 cubic yards of debris, including 4,060,589 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 577,727 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris, according to a news release.


