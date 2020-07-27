A proposed mask resolution for Charlotte County leaves out enforcement and adds in a role for local businesses.
Commissioners are expected to vote today on a mask resolution — their second attempt to advise the public to use face coverings.
"Every person ... shall, in the absence of social distancing, wear a face covering..."
"Shall" applies to businesses as well in this resolution.
"All businesses shall direct business invitees to wear a face covering where social distancing is not available..."
Unlike a mask ordinance that failed to pass two weeks ago, this resolution includes no language on escalating penalties and methods of enforcement. It is also called a resolution, not an ordinance.
A divided board voted 3-2 against a mask ordinance proposed by Commissioner Christopher Constance. At least one commissioner said businesses are in a better position to enforce a mask mandate than government.
Sheriff Bill Prummell told commissioners at that time that his department would find it difficult to enforce an ordinance. At least two commissioners voting against the ordinance cited enforcement as their main reason for voting down the ordinance.
The dozens of residents who spoke against masks at the earlier hearing cited different reasons for opposing a mask ordinance. By and large they said masks are ineffective and therefore an infringement on civil liberties. Many questioned the true severity of the pandemic. A few questioned the timing so close to an election.
Since the mandate failed, Charlotte County's Chamber of Commerce invited local businesses to voluntarily put their names on a list of those requiring masks of their customers. Two restaurants, three retail businesses and 28 service organizations have signed on as of Monday.
"I think the customers are doing it on their own," said Brian Smith, owner of Cody's Original Roadhouse at 1441 U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte. "There doesn't have to be any law."
Cody's is one of only two restaurants on the chamber list, the other being the Lighthouse Grille at Stump Pass in Englewood. Smith said most of his customers are elders and are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus.
Still, he said, he doesn't like the "no mask no service" signs the county is proposing.
"Absolutely not. I'm not going to put a sign up," he said.
Gettel Automotive in Punta Gorda is the only car dealership on the chamber's mask list, although others said they do require masks.
"It would be helpful if it was a uniform rule," said Gettel's Cherie George, customer and public relations director. "I would support the commissioners taking a stance, asking our citizens to wear a mask."
Gettel staff have not had a confrontation over masks, George said. They provide masks and if someone does not want to wear one, the business asks the person to step outside, where most of the merchandise is located and new seating is added.
Once, she said, a customer called Punta Gorda Police on a maskless customer who was inside the service area. Police arrived, but it turns out, Gettel had missed the customer, who quickly complied when offered a mask. Punta Gorda's City Council is among the few boards in the region to pass a mask ordinance with enforcement.
Both Smith and George are betting that requiring a mask appeases more customers than it offends at their businesses.
"They have the perception that this business cares about me," George said.
