An inmate at Charlotte Correctional Institution was booked into the Charlotte County Jail Monday for an alleged sexual battery on another inmate that occurred in October.
The victim told an officer with the Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General he had been housed with Devin Burak Ramazan Grant, 21, for about one week when he was woken by Grant on top of him, naked from the waist down.
Grant allegedly was able to sexually batter the victim for a few seconds before the victim fought him off. During the fight, Grant bit him on the back multiple times, causing injury to his body, he said. In fighting Grant off, the victim also bit him on the arm to get away.
The victim is approximately 5 foot 9 inches, weighing 150 pounds, while Grant is approximately 6 foot 2 inches, weighing 185 pounds.
Grant initially told an investigator he did not sexually batter his cellmate, but they did get into a fight after he told the victim to keep the cell clean or to get out of the cell, according to court records.
Later on, Grant acknowledged he initially lied and did attempt to sexually batter his cellmate. He said he has had “many issues building up inside him and he was no longer able to hold back wanting to have sex.”
He was charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of battery. Grant was serving a three-year sentence for grand theft out of Seminole County. He was sentenced on May 31, 2018.
