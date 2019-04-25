Charlotte Correctional Institution is now offering $1,000 hiring bonuses for new correctional officers. The prison, located on Oil Well Road south of Punta Gorda, now has 58 vacancies.
Institutions with more than a 10 percent vacancy rate are eligible to offer the bonus, according to Deputy Press Secretary Paul Walker.
Walker said Charlotte CI has not traditionally had difficulty filling positions like some other facilities throughout the state, but new positions are being added, making it eligible for the bonus.
Lately, correctional officers there have been working mandatory overtime, though Walker noted staff often volunteer for overtime, which enables the institution to avoid requiring the extra hours.
The starting base salary for correctional officers is $33,500, which was last increased from $30,926 in 2017. The department states with health insurance and retirement benefits, the total compensation is $56,000.
“Excellent and affordable health insurance coverage is available immediately, no waiting period is necessary,” Walker said. “Benefits also include special risk retirement, tuition waiver for college costs and paid training including the basic recruit academy, required annual training and special training opportunities and seminars throughout the year. Promotions also allow for additional pay increases.”
The prison on Oil Well Road south of Punta Gorda has a capacity of 1,291 male adult inmates.
More information on openings and benefits can be found at http://fldcjobs.com/index.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.