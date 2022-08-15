Jail

Charlotte County Jail is at 26601 Airport Road, Punta Gorda and received hundreds of complaints from inmates about their health care last year.

PUNTA GORDA — A Charlotte County corrections officer was fired in July after authorities said that he conducted an improper strip search and struck an inmate with his knee.

A second CO was disciplined in connection to the same investigation, after investigators concluded that he failed to report the improper behavior.


