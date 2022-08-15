PUNTA GORDA — A Charlotte County corrections officer was fired in July after authorities said that he conducted an improper strip search and struck an inmate with his knee.
A second CO was disciplined in connection to the same investigation, after investigators concluded that he failed to report the improper behavior.
Fredrick Frey was a corrections officer at Charlotte County Jail, according to internal affairs documents released by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. He reported for a night shift on May 4, along with fellow CO Christopher Brady.
The investigation initially focused on Frey, after an inmate reported him for improper behavior on May 5. Frey was subsequently placed on administrative leave.
The inmate alleged that Frey entered his cell and locked the door. Frey then allegedly made the inmate perform a strip search in front of another inmate and took off his own pants while in the cell.
The Major Case Unit received the initial order to investigate before later turning over information to CCSO Internal Affairs.
The report — obtained by The Daily Sun through a records request — concluded that there was a preponderance of evidence that Frey violated CCSO procedures.
In particular, the investigation determined that Frey did lock himself in a cell with two inmates and conducted a strip search in front of another inmate.
In addition, he did not activate a body-worn camera or otherwise document his activity during this action.
However, there was no evidence that Frey also took off his own pants during the strip search.
Further investigation also turned up video evidence of a separate event that same night of Frey engaging in "slap-boxing" with an inmate while the inmate was in a room for a haircut.
"It was after that inmate movement that CDFC Frey was seen on video performing a knee strike to an inmate while" the inmate walked past him, the Internal Affairs report read.
Investigators met with Frey on June 22 to interview him about the events of that night in May.
Frey said that he had entered the cell to deal with a disciplinary problem. He denied that a strip search was done, instead claiming that he spoke with one of the inmates about their personal problem. He also claimed the inmates were changing clothes before seeking a haircut or shave.
Investigators also interviewed Brady, who confirmed that Frey did enter the cell and lock the door behind him. Brady allegedly left the cell's unit and did not return until Frey called him over to let him out of the cell.
"Brady told CDFC Frey to 'quit screwing around' because they had a lot of work to do," the report read.
Regarding the slap-boxing and the knee strike against an inmate, both Frey and Brady denied that Frey struck anyone — in spite of the video evidence cited by investigators. Frey instead claimed that the inmate "tripped over a wire on the ground," according to the report.
Frey was ultimately fired from his corrections officer job following the investigation, as the internal affairs charges against him were sustained.
Brady was found to have knowledge of both the cell entrance and the encounter in the haircut room without notifying his superiors.
As a result, Brady was placed on one year of disciplinary probation and given an 86-hour suspension without pay; he will also be forcibly transferred off of night shit and will be required to complete remedial training for the use of body cameras, duty to intervene, and housing and segregation procedures.
According to the report, Frey had previously served with CCSO for 10 years, and worked in the Florida Department of Corrections for 10 years before that. Brady has worked in CCSO as a corrections officer for the past 14 years.
Frey previously made local headlines in 2020 when he accidentally fired a handgun while off-duty.
The weapon, held by the waistband in Frey's pants, went off while he was adjusting his pants at Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson in Port Charlotte. No one was injured and the bullet only struck the business' floor.
Frey was not punished for that incident.
