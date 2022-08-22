In a study of Florida counties where Social Security lasts the longest, Charlotte County came in at No. 6.
The cost of living in the county, according to SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company, is $20,700, while the average annual Social Security amount is $23,306.
Its index showing how far Social Security goes in Charlotte County is 84.95.
The higher the number, the more that Social Security covers the cost of living.
The highest-rated county was Sumter, where the cost of living is $19,874, while the average annual Social Security amount is $26,128. The index is 100%.
There is no tax on Social Security income in Florida, which is not the case elsewhere.
Twelve states do tax Social Security benefits: Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia, according to AARP.
But for all receiving Social Security, there’s good news for 2023.
AARP recently projected the cost of living adjustment for 2023 will increase by 8% to 9%.
That would make it the highest COLA increase since 1981, when the COLA was 11.2%, said David Certner, legislative counsel and director of legislative police for government affairs at AARP.
Translated into dollars, a person in Charlotte County with an annual Social Security income of $23,306 in 2022 would get an additional $1,981.01.
In addition to Charlotte and Sumter, the other Florida counties in the Top 10 are: Baker (2); St. Johns (3); Indian River (4); Highlands (5); Nassau (7); Lee (8); Collier (9); and Citrus (10).
Economist Bill McBride was mentioned in the AARP article which cited his blog.
McBride estimated an increase in a range similar to Certner’s — 8.5 to 9%, and Josh Gordon, director of health policy for a nonpartisan fiscal think tank — Committee for a Responsible Federal budget, predicted an 8.9% to a 9.9% increase, depending on circumstances.
The 2022 COLA increase was 5.9% which raised the average retirement benefit by $92 per month this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.