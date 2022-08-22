Social security

Charlotte County scored in the top 10 for Florida counties where Social Security incomes stretches the farthest.

In a study of Florida counties where Social Security lasts the longest, Charlotte County came in at No. 6.

The cost of living in the county, according to SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company, is $20,700, while the average annual Social Security amount is $23,306.


