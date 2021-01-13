EDITOR'S NOTE: Local Websites set up to accept vaccination appointments often stop working within minutes of the site going live. If you are seeing an error message when you click on the link, this is likely what has happened. Please note that appointments often fill up in an hour or less -- sometimes in a few minutes.
Charlotte County opened up their website for vaccine appointments at 9 a.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 13.
To set your appointment, visit coadfl.org.
You do not need to live in the Charlotte County to set an appointment.
