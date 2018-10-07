Commissioners will vote Tuesday on whether to spend $425,625 for 56 more units of low-income housing at Airport Road.
This is one of several votes the commission must consider where state and federal funding requires a commitment of county tax dollars.
The vote for local funding of subsidized housing comes with a recommendation from the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. A county contribution to the proposed project will dramatically improve the odds of getting federal and state financing of the $13.2 million project, the project’s developer Norstar Development told the affordable housing committee last week. Without a local contribution, the county will likely wait several years for financing.
More than $305,000 of the $425,625 would come from existing housing funds within the county, according to county reports. The rest would come from money accumulated from unfilled county jobs in social services.
Punta Gorda’s City Council recently approved a zone change to allow the project of 56 apartments for low income people of any age. Neighboring projects on the site are limited to people over 65. The apartments will be limited to people earning below 40 and 60 percent of the median income. Rents are fixed at an affordable rate for people of that income.
The commission meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the county building at Murdock Circle.
In other agenda items:
• British Petroleum will cover one big expense for the county. Commissioners must vote to spend $1.6 million from BP on the El Jobean sewer project. BP is still paying out money in a federal lawsuit following the Deep Water Horizon oil rig explosion in 2010. Gulf of Mexico communities are still collecting, including Charlotte County.
• Commissioners will be considering spending $200,000 of county money to match a state grant for William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park. The new park is being created out of the old Sunrise Park on Edgewater Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.