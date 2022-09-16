PORT CHARLOTTE — Around 600 affordable housing units are planned for 32 acres of Charlotte County-owned land on Veterans Boulevard near Bachmann Boulevard.

At Tuesday's meeting, a majority of the county commissioners approved the sale of the property to Palladium Investment Company, of New Jersey, for 600 multifamily rental units at varying levels of affordability. 


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments