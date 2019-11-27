Charlotte County thinks it has a good case against the federal government.
At stake is some $14.5 million that the county expects the Federal Emergency Management Agency will try to claw back. That is money spent years ago to recover from the 2004 Hurricane Charley.
Commissioners Tuesday authorized the beginning of an appeal to the U.S. District Court in Fort Myers. The legal appeal comes after years of administrative appeals to FEMA, which FEMA always rejects, staff told commissioners. With the second appeal of a $5.4 million clawback rejected, this is the county's first opportunity to take the case to a formal court proceeding.
This is an appeal of nine project worksheets rejections, but coming after it are another 351 project worksheets, County Assistant Attorney Lori Tetreault told commissioners Tuesday.
"They are all in line to be de-obligated so this matters," Tetreault said.
Disaster money helped the county rebuild damaged water and sewer lines, repair damage to the county sheriff building and remove downed trees.
"Do we seriously have a chance of prevailing in questioning their decision?" Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked county staff at the board meeting.
"We believe we have a good position," said County Attorney Janette Knowlton, noting that Congress has written legislation to stop FEMA from trying to get money back this way.
"This is an act that is being done to pull back from communities that may not have the wherewithall to challenge this," said Commission Chairman Bill Truex. "The smaller ones that do not have the financial ability simply acquiesce."
"We have outside council that confirms we have a very, very strong case," Truex added.
In August, the county's Budget Director Gordon Burger told the Sun that FEMA is under pressure to get back money it improperly released throughout the country. For Charlotte County, which properly applied for its disaster relief, he said, FEMA's technique is to re-open settled disbursements every few years with new staff. The county sends in paperwork over and over, Burger said.
FEMA has said the county should not have the money, but does not explain its rulings, Burger said, unless it is required to in court.
"When will this actually be adjudicated by someone other than FEMA staff?" Commissioner Christopher Constance asked.
"That answer is now," said Tetreault.
"We may be small but we can be tough," said Deutsch.
