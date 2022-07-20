PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners want more details before deciding whether to reduce the property tax rate.
At Tuesday's tentative budget meeting, commissioners approved keeping this past year's property tax rate of 6.3007 mills as a tentative rate for 2023, but that could still change.
One mill equates to $1 of property tax on every $1,000 of taxable value.
Gordon Burger, county budget and administrative services director, presented a tentative budget of around $1 billion. That's a significant increase from last year's net budget of $854 million.
County officials were expecting this year's budget to be smaller, anticipating $822 million, but then Charlotte County property values jumped 17.6% this year.
The overall increase in preliminary county taxable value — $23.7 billion compared to $20.17 billion last year — means taxpayers will be paying more even if the property tax rate stays the same.
County commissioners hesitated to reduce the rate, however, because they wanted to see a better breakdown of additional funds earned through the valuation increase.
Commissioner Ken Doherty referenced an increase in anticipated ad valorem tax revenue of around $19.2 million for the technical adjustments in the tentative budget.
"Looking at the $19 million, where is that going to go?" Doherty said. "You can look at it and say, 'Oh, it will go to this fund or that fund,' but I want to look at specifics where that $19 million is going."
Commission Vice Chair Christopher Constance was concerned about an eventual economic recession as a result of the current inflation.
"I just don’t think this up is going to last and then it’s going to be back down again," he said. "Whatever is happening, it is going to come back down again."
Commissioner Chair Bill Truex agreed, but said he has typically been an advocate of reducing the rate in the past.
"Looking at everything and what we’re faced with," Truex said, "I believe that (a recession) is going to happen and I don’t know how long it is going to last.
"I don’t want to make a symbolic gesture just to reduce it and put us in a bad place or to make it so minimal that it doesn’t really help anybody anyway."
Doherty suggested bringing more detailed numbers back a the County Commission's first budget public hearing on Sept. 7.
"I do think that that $19 million bump that we got – pennies from heaven – with the valuation is really what I’m targeting," he said.
"To understand that," Doherty added, "if we can find places to put it that make sense for the long term because of what’s on the horizon (with recession), maybe I’ll be OK with keeping it the way it is. My desire is to try to have some kind of meaningful reduction in the millage rate. I just can’t see it today."
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said he would like to pursue lowering the property tax rate, but also suggested county staff come back with more options.
"Go ahead and come back with a couple of scenarios with an eye looking at the economy," he said. "Looking at that we are in five weeks or so now that we’d have those options, perhaps we'll be able to make that choice and make some kind of reduction then. We’re almost two months out before we have to make that kind of decision."
