If Charlotte County’s general election was a game, incumbent Kathleen Coppola would be on the final level.
Airport Authority District 4 commissioner Kathleen Coppola is onto the second round of hurdles to serve one last term, but first has to make it past nonpartisan candidate Joe Makray.
For the primary, Coppola faced off with fellow Republican Stan Smith. The results were close, with Coppola proving victorious with more than 700 votes, winning by 4 percent.
Due to Makray’s candidacy, the primary election was closed to the county’s 73,000 non-Republican voters. This election, however, each of Charlotte County’s 133,802 voters, regardless of party affiliation, will get the ability to give their two cents. Now Coppola’s name will be paired with Smith’s friend, Makray, on the Nov. 6 ballot. And, like Smith, Makray is hoping to bring an aviation-centric perspective to the board.
“I’m a simple guy, I have common sense. I’d just try to do a good job,” Makray told the Sun^p during an interview at the airport aviation hangar where he keeps his Piper PA-28 Cherokee. He reminisced on his days farming beef cattle in Pennsylvania, his two years in the army, some in Vietnam, and then how his life took a turn toward farming, construction and welding.
“I’d bring aviation experience.”
Though he doesn’t have airport experience specifically, Makray has a private flyer’s license and 30 years of construction experience. Since PGD is pursuing a multitude of construction projects in its Master Plan, Makray said his experience would come in handy.
Coppola cites her 27 years of experience on the board as her advantage.
“(PGD) represents the community as something that’s honest and growing, and now giving back in the form of economic development,” Coppola said. She attributed this success to a collaboration of grant writers, an efficient CEO and fellow board members.
Regarding her experience, Makray questioned Coppola’s ability to bring new ideas to the table, since she has been serving on the board since 1991. “After a while, your ideas get stale and you just become a bobble head. Whatever happens, she wags her head around, ‘yeah, I’ll vote for that,’” Makray said.
Since being sworn in in 1991, Coppola has seen the Punta Gorda Airport grow from pen-and-paper bookkeeping to seeing more than a million passengers filter in and out of the terminal annually. With the airport’s rapid growth, she sees ample opportunity for new ideas.
Makray criticized Coppola’s ability to tend to her duties as board treasurer, questioning why she doesn’t read the financial reports during Airport Authority meetings. Coppola told the Sun ^pWednesday that it is not unusual for the airport’s CEO to read the financial report. “That’s the way it’s been for 20 years,” she said.
Coppola also said her time in the community is a plus. Since moving here in 1977, “I know the community,” Coppola said. “I raised my kids here, I’ve been involved. I love the airport.”
Makray moved to Charlotte County in 2014.
Though Makray has decided to stay in the race since Smith lost the primary, his campaign finances have remained at a steady $25, which was spent for his qualifying fee. He is not actively campaigning nor seeking donations.
“I don’t want to spend any money,” he said. “Do voters really want someone to buy their vote?” Regardless, Makray’s hopes are high. “I think I have a 50/50 chance.”
