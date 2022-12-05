PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County announced the winners of its 2023 Active Outside calendar contest.
From more than 450 submissions, the winners are Shea Wetzler, Becca Travis, Myriah Melton, Jeanifer Randall, Sue Killion, Stephanie Yanik, Cara Czecholinski, Shelby Stafford, Jan Irons, Linda Kewley and Sarah Winter.
“The free calendars feature photos submitted by the contest winners along with information about Charlotte County parks, beaches and recreational facilities for residents and visitors,” a news release stated.
The calendars are available while supplies last at:
• Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte
• Charlotte County Human Services Center, 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Centennial Park recreation center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
• E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte
• Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood
• Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte
• Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte
• Punta Gorda City Hall, 326 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda
• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda
• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda
• Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau, 1700 Tamiami Trail, Suite G-2, Port Charlotte
• South County Regional Park recreation center, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda
• Tringali Park recreation center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood
