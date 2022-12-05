Active Outside calendar cover 2023.jpg

Jan Irons’ photo adorns the cover of the 2023 Active Outside calendar.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY

PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County announced the winners of its 2023 Active Outside calendar contest.

From more than 450 submissions, the winners are Shea Wetzler, Becca Travis, Myriah Melton, Jeanifer Randall, Sue Killion, Stephanie Yanik, Cara Czecholinski, Shelby Stafford, Jan Irons, Linda Kewley and Sarah Winter.


