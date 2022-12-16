Lining up for help

Local residents line up to register at FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center on South McCall Road in Englewood two weeks after Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida.

 SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE

Charlotte County announces holiday hours for debris drop-off

Charlotte County mini-transfer facilities, storm debris drop-off sites and the Zemel Road Landfill will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year’s holidays.


