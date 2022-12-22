Charlotte County announces holiday hours for debris drop-off
Charlotte County mini-transfer facilities, storm debris drop-off sites and the Zemel Road Landfill will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Updated times and days:
• Mini-transfer facilities at 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec 31.
• Storm debris drop-off sites at Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Placida, and 7000 Florida St., east of Punta Gorda, will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec 31.
• The Zemel Road Landfill will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec 31.
• Beginning Jan. 1, mini-transfer facilities, drop-off sites and the landfill will be closed Sundays.
For storm-related information, call the Charlotte County Call Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
South Gulf Cove lock unmanned
SOUTH GULF COVE – County staff will not be manning the South Gulf Cove lock Dec. 23-26 and Jan 1-2 in observance of the holidays. The lock will be operational in manual mode.
For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000.
Disaster Recovery Centers announce holiday hours
The three FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in the region will be closed Dec. 23-Dec. 26 and Dec. 30-Jan. 2 for the holidays.
There are three Disaster Recovery Centers locations:
• Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood
• The former cultural center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte
• Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
All these locations are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday, except for the holiday schedule. They will resume normal hours Jan. 3. The DRCs are closed on Sundays.
Church announces free Christmas dinner
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood United Methodist Church invites everyone to take part in its 31st annual Community Christmas Dinner.
The traditional free Christmas Day feast will be a drive-through, pick-up, or arranged in advance delivery.
Pick up dinners between noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 25 at the church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Follow the signs around the parking lot.
For delivery for the homebound, make reservations no later than noon Christmas Day. Call 941-474-5588 extension 101, and leave name and number for the returned call confirming the home delivery.
Donations are appreciated by not required. For more information, call 941-474-5588 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Charlotte Legislative Delegation to meet; deadline to file bills is Jan. 4
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
The meeting will include a public hearing on local bills and other issues of public interest. Charlotte’s delegation includes Sen. Ben Albritton, D-27, Rep. Spencer Roach, D-76, and Rep. Michael Grant, D-75.
Local governmental bodies, special interests and residents wishing to address the delegation must contact the chairman’s office by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
For more information, contact Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Skills For Life workshops open for registration
NORTH PORT — The city of North Port is partnering with Family Promise of South Sarasota County for a Skills For Life workshop on budgeting and personal expenses in 2023.
The two-hour workshops are for people 16 or older and set for 6 p.m. Jan. 10, Feb. 7 and March 14 at the Family Service Center conference room, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port.
The participants will learn about the cash envelope system and how to use it to be able to plan for expected and unforeseen expenses. They will also learn some useful savings tips.
The Skills For Life also offers courses on creating resumes and interviewing for employment.
For more information, call 941-429-7000. To register, visit: www.CityofNorthPort.com/SkillsForLife
County: Land-clearing debris is not storm debris
PORT CHARLOTTE — Authorities in Charlotte County are reminding residents debris cleared from vacant land for the purpose of land clearing is not eligible for storm debris collection.
“All land-clearing debris is the responsibility of the property owner, and is required to be disposed of privately by being brought to the county landfill or other proper disposal locations and should not be brought to the roadway for collection,” it stated.
For storm-related information, call the Charlotte County Call Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
United Way seeks volunteers
SOUTH VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County is seeking people to assist low-to-moderate income families and seniors by becoming a VITA volunteer. To do so, visit https://uwssc.org/volunteer.
UWSSC stated no experience is necessary to become a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker.
The sites open in January, but volunteers are needed to start training soon.
“Last year alone our volunteer teams were able to complete and process over 700 tax returns in South Sarasota County,” it stated.
Rotary selling shirts for Ukraine relief
PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Rotary is selling STAND WITH UKRAINE T-shirts to raise funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Funds collected are used to purchase medical supplies and surgical instruments for city hospitals in Ukraine, as well as food and other humanitarian supplies for refugees inside and outside Ukraine.
To purchase, visit https://daggercustomapparel.com/ROTARYSTANDWITHUKRAINE/shop/home.
Donations can also be mailed to: Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation (Ukrainian Relief), PO Box 511132, Punta Gorda, FL 33951-1132. Make checks payable to Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation with “Ukraine” in the memo line.
